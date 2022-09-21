Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

