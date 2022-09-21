Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,343 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
