SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Trading 5.2% Higher

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 1,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

