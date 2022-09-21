Scott Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.