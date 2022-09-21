Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $12.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Second Sight Medical Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 111.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

