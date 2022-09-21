Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.11. 1,532,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,495,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
