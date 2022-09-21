Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.11. 1,532,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,495,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Seelos Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.