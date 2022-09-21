Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEELGet Rating) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.11. 1,532,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,495,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

