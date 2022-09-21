Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Semtech by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

