SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 1,630 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,501 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,485. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

