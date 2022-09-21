SFG Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,328 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Amgen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,993. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.