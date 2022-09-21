SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,766. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.33.

