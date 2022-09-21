SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $964,000 in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.40% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,966,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 968,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after purchasing an additional 106,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after buying an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 373.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 67,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

TAXF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $55.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.