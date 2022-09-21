SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 64,610 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,610 shares during the quarter. First Trust Natural Gas ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.20% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,640 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 39,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,464. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

