Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 127,080 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,074 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 709,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 161,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SHLX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. 21,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also

