Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Trading Down 2.5%

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €44.60 ($45.51) and last traded at €44.95 ($45.87). Approximately 114,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €46.10 ($47.04).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €73.61 and its 200 day moving average is €81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $813.37 million and a PE ratio of -10.84.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

