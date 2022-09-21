Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.69) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.75). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 3,258 shares.

Shore Capital Group Trading Up 43.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.00 million and a PE ratio of 21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 222.50.

About Shore Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.