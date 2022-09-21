Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rises By 5.7%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 371,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATNM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

ATNM traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,044. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

