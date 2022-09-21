Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Expands By 5.8%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AEye

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AEye by 2,491.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 203,160 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in AEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AEye from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. AEye has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,521.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that AEye will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

