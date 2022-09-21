Short Interest in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Drops By 8.4%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,131. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

