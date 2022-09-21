Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Increases By 9.2%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avista by 1,438.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avista Price Performance

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

AVA traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. 1,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.53. Avista has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.44%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

