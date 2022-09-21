Short Interest in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Decreases By 9.9%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.
NYSE BERY traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,534. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
