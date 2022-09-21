Short Interest in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Decreases By 9.9%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BERY traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,534. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

