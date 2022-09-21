Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Grows By 8.6%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,102. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.