Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Grows By 8.6%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,102. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
