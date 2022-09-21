Short Interest in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR) Decreases By 10.0%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.15 on Wednesday. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

