Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Drops By 11.3%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 13,380,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

CFLT traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 6,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,793. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,179. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

