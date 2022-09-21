Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Drops By 10.6%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,600 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.77. 9,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,018. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

