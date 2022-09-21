Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Declines By 9.4%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.2 %
EDN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 1,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $7.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
