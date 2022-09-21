Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Drops By 9.8%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 250,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $252.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,630,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 473,949 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 370,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160,327 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 36,297 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 45.5% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 156,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 49,121 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

