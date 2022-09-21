Short Interest in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declines By 7.5%

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
GNTY stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $437.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.46.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
