Short Interest in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declines By 7.5%

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

GNTY stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $437.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $35,110.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 551,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,012,405.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $35,293.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 564,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,483,185. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $35,110.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 551,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,012,405.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,120 shares of company stock valued at $142,113 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $1,103,220. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.