Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Declines By 7.8%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.8 days.

Heineken Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKHHF opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

