Short Interest in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Drops By 7.7%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

IONS opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,346,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.