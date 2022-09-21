Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Declines By 9.6%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Momentus Stock Down 23.8 %

Shares of MNTSW stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Momentus has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTSW. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Momentus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 759,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Momentus by 33.1% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentus during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

