Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Increases By 11.2%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 256,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,502 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.84, for a total value of $1,007,727.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,259,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,171,180.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total transaction of $1,479,547.47. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,372,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,603,420.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.84, for a total value of $1,007,727.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,259,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,171,180.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,097 shares of company stock valued at $18,234,160 over the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $225.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.13. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $350.21.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

