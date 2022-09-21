Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.20

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.20 and last traded at C$41.19, with a volume of 7624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on SW. B. Riley lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -16.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.57.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

