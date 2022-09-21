Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $4.70 Million Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,078,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,948,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 164.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 374,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 233,107 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,495,000 after buying an additional 133,793 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

