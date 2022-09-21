SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0536 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $58.71 million and $2.30 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,266.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010569 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005439 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,202,842,111 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,230,391 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

