Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 6.8%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 35,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 128,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sintx Technologies to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.
