Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 6.8%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 35,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 128,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sintx Technologies to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sintx Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Rating ) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

