SiTime Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,901 call options on the company. This is an increase of 574% compared to the average volume of 282 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime
In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,204. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of SiTime
SiTime Stock Performance
Shares of SITM stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,675. SiTime has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average of $171.99.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
