SiTime Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,901 call options on the company. This is an increase of 574% compared to the average volume of 282 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.25.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,204. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

SiTime Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SiTime by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SiTime by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SiTime by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,675. SiTime has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average of $171.99.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

