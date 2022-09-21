SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.83. 6,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 723,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

SkyWest Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $867.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. CWM LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 165.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 47.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

