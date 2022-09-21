SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Shares Down 0.8%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €51.05 ($52.09) and last traded at €52.05 ($53.11). Approximately 52,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.45 ($53.52).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of €51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.89.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

