SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Coverage Initiated at Industrial Alliance Securities

Research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

CWYUF stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:CWYUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 156.63% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

