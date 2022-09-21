SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Coverage Initiated at Industrial Alliance Securities

Research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.04.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 4.7 %
CWYUF stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.