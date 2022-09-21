SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 557 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

