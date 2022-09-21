SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.