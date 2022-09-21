SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pool were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pool by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Pool by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 49,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Pool by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $326.97 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $322.88 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

