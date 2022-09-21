SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $15,500,000.

SOXX stock opened at $351.30 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.19.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

