SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $85,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $622.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $671.69 and its 200 day moving average is $666.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

