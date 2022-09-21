SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,897 Shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares International Developed Property ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WPS opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48.

About iShares International Developed Property ETF

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

