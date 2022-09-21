SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 46,874 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,874 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Price Performance

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

