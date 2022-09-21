SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 46,874 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,874 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Price Performance
ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.