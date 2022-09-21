SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.15. 366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised SoftwareONE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

