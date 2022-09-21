SORA (XOR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million

SORA (XOR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. SORA has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $128,169.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00009407 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SORA has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SORA alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00125040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00508164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00901050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SORA Coin Profile

SORA’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 1,554,444 coins. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA’s official website is sora.org.

SORA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.