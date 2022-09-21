Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.
In other Southern Cross Electrical Engineering news, insider Graeme Dunn 358,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th.
Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.
