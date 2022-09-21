Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.30

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.30 and traded as high as $53.11. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 20,181 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $488.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 350.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 27.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Further Reading

